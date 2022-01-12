Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier Score SAG Awards Nominations

Marvel is stepping into Awards season 2022 looking pretty strong – even in the case of the esteemed Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored SAG nominations for Marvel Studios’ movie division; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki were spotlighted for SAG noms on the Marvel TV side of things. Both Black Widow and Shang-Chi earned their respective nominations in the “Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture” category; Loki and TFATWS were nominated in Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

Marvel Studios has been doing well in securing awards in the post-COVID era of the entertainment industry. Marvel Studios received 23 Emmy nominations in 2021 – a nice flex in its inaugural year of breaking into the TV/streaming market; Marvel also did well at the mainstream events like the People’s Choice Awards, where Black Widow and Shang-Chi both walked away with big awards. Now, with the 2021 crop of Marvel content starting to creep into some of the bigger awards circuits, it seems the MCU is going to keep adding some big prestige to its unparalleled box office and streaming viewership returns.

Marvel Studios executives have spoken up about the level of strategy that goes into these awards considerations – especially on the television side:

“As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle,” Marvel producer Nate Moore told IndieWire earlier this year.

“I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality,” Moore explained. “That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

Now Marvel is has a content library with options that can cover any number of awards categories for TV/Film – and the 2022 content lineup will have even more potential lanes into awards, with specials like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special potentially getting nods in those sorts of categories.

The 2022 SAG Awards will simulcast live on Feb. 27th on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.