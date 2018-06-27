Early Marvel Studios Concept Art Shows Scarlet Witch’s Headband

Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her costume is a bit different from the comics. A new piece of concept art though shows a previous version was a bit closer to the original.

Every superhero goes through a number of revisions on their way to the big screen, and that was certainly no different for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. At an ACE Comic Con presentation concept artist Andy Park revealed a host of concept art for several Avengers including Wanda Maximoff, and one look, in particular, shows her with her trademark headband.

The look features a red and black bodysuit that cuts off at the shoulders. The look also features arm length gloves and instead of her red trenchcoat, the suit itself has a coat like tail attached to it. The biggest link to the comics though is that headband, which throughout many costume changes the character typically retains.

It’s actually a good thing that the look deviated a bit from the comics, as Olsen was not crazy about the red leotard and corset combo that the character is known for. In fact, it was part of the pitch from Joss Whedon to get her to play the part.

“About the same meeting Joss Whedon even mentioned who we were meeting about, he said, ‘There’s this character Scarlet Witch that I’m interested in for you to play,’ and then he said, ‘When you go home and Google her, just know you will never ever have to wear what she wears in the comics,’” Olsen said. “Because I did ballet growing up, but that’s not a confident look.”

Her look changed a lot from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Captain America: Civil War, but it didn’t change much from there to Avengers: Infinity War. Olsen does hope to see a redesign or two in certain areas, but who knows, maybe one day we’ll actually get the headband.

