Hey Marvel, Cast Henry Cavill as Hyperion Already

By now, it's probably safe to say Henry Cavill is done with Superman. Warner Brothers currently has a new Superman feature in development from Ta-Nehisi Coates that will feature a Black man in the lead role, and it's said the studio no longer wants anything to do with the SnyderVerse that began with Man of Steel.

Enter, Hyperion.

Since joining the mainstream with Warner's DCEU, Cavill has become one with the world of franchises. He starred alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and he's returning for Netflix's Enola Holmes sequel. On top of that all, he's actively starring in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia; and Friday afternoon, word surfaced the actor is in final talks to star in Chad Stahelski's long-gestating Highlander remake.

Sure, his plate is full — but it's not too full to add Marvel to the mix. In fact, if we're being frank, it's bound to happen sooner rather than later. Cavill himself is a self-proclaimed nerd and has been a life-long gamer. Maybe we're making too large of an assumption, but with his close involvement with the world of pop culture, it seems as if it'd be a given for him to leap at a Marvel role. Right?

What better role could there be for him at the House of Ideas other than Marvel's Superman counterpart in one Mark Milton?

Such a casting decision is entirely too on the nose, we certainly admit that, but that's part of what makes it such an attractive idea. It's no secret Man of Steel and Justice League didn't perform as well as most Marvel movies, both critically and commercially, but Cavill's never been to blame. Why not swoop in, pick Cavill up for a comparable role, and knock it out of the park with a billion-dollar blockbuster?

We — or, ahem, at least this writer in particular — have written time and time about how the Squadron Supreme is a perfect property for Marvel Studios to use as the Marvel Cinematic Universe slowly evolves into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Heck, it's a property that could arrive as soon as Loki if the stars align just right.

We live in a world where Marvel could land Henry Cavill as Hyperion, and the studio would laugh all the way to the bank.

Who would you like to see Cavill play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Cover photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix