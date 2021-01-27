Loki Makes the Most Sense for Squadron Supreme's MCU Debut

✖

Once WandaVision wraps up in the next month and some change, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney+. With just six episodes on the docket for that team-up, time should breeze by and before you know it — Loki's premiere date in May will arrive. Though we've yet to see much from the series, what we have seen promises a story that bounces around timelines and universes. It's the ideal opportunity to introduce some of Marvel's most unique interdimensional heroes and villains, like a group such as the Squadron Supreme.

There's been growing speculation the group would arrive at one point or another, and there have even been reports that time will happen when Loki arrives. But what makes the Tom Hiddleston series the ideal place to add the team?

For starters, it's the first series in the history of the Marvel Studios franchise to take place in a separate timeline than the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you remember back to Avengers: Endgame, Loki features the God of Mischief in the immediate aftermath of his apprehension after the Battle of New York in Avengers. Not only that, but he stole the Space Stone of that timeline, another plot device that's sure to fracture the timelines even more, per the Ancient One's explanation in Endgame.

Because of this, it's possible Hiddleston's beloved character will visit a timeline where the Avengers don't exist and instead, Marvel's answer for the Justice League fights crime. It'd be a major introduction for a world that's increasingly growing towards a multiversal event, and better yet — Marvel's publishing arm has big plans for the characters right around the time Loki is expected to hit Disney+.

In a new Heroes Reborn event launching this spring, Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness are going to tell a story of a world without the Avengers. Instead, it will feature the Squadron Supreme of America, the group they revived earlier on in their man Avengers run. That's a pretty big coincidence, no?

"Maybe the wildest story I've ever put on paper. I got to cut loose on this and release my inner comic-reared child in a really profound way, and together with a cadre of immensely imaginative artists, we built a world that I'm pretty confident in saying is quite unlike any version of the Marvel Universe you've seen before,” Aaron said in a press release announcing the new title. “It grew out of the pages of my Avengers run, but kept getting bigger and bigger as it went, and the more pieces I put in place for this Reborn world, the more gleeful and excited I became. This project really stoked the fires of my love for comics in all the right ways.”

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ this May.

Which members of the Squadron Supreme would you like to see pop up in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!