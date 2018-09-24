Save 39% on the Epic ‘Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years’ Book Collection

Marvel has been celebrating their 10th anniversary all year long with merch that includes action figures, Funko Pops and a special line of clothing. However, the biggest release in their “The First Ten Years” lineup is an epic two volume book set that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the studio “from the 22 movies up through and including 2019’s Captain Marvel and untitled Avengers sequel”.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio features 512 pages, 250 color illustrations, and over 100 new interviews with “key producers, studio heads, and cast members including Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downy Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and many, many more.” The whole thing comes wrapped up in two hardcover volumes with a slipcase.

If you’re a die-hard Marvel fan with about 12 x 10-inches of available coffee table space, you can pick up Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio on Amazon right now for $91.21, which is 39 percent off the list price and an all-time low.

The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the May 3rd release date (which just happens to be the same day Avengers 4 hits theaters). Pre-order book discounts on Amazon usually top out at around 40 percent, so interested parties need to lock in this deal just in case it shoots back up to the $150 list price.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio is written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry with a foreword by Kevin Feige and afterword byRobert Downey Jr.

