Marvel Studios Reportedly May Use Deathlok Soon

Once upon a time, Marvel had a completed Deathlok script the studio was sitting on. As with many Hollywood productions before it, Deathlok eventually fell by the wayside and ended up appearing on Agents of SHIELD some years later. Now, it appears seeing the cyborg character on the silver screen might not be wishful thinking after all. In an interesting featured shared on Deadline earlier today, the trade publication has a throwaway line mentioning that “there’s been rumors that Marvel Studios may use the character soon.”

Most recently, the character appeared on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD played by actor J. August Richards. Because of the disconnect between Marvel Studios and the House of Ideas’ television arm, it’s unlikely the cinematic version would be the same one in Agents of SHIELD. As with many other superheroes, the Deathlok mantle is something that’s been shared by several different characters and Kevin Feige and company would almost certainly decide to cast an all-new actor in the role.

It’s an interesting development seemingly out of left field because there’s been little to no public-facing speculation about the usage of the character, nor has he been hinted at in any leaked casting breakdowns or the sort for any upcoming Marvel Studios films. The fact a film trade has reported on the rumor suggests it might carry a bit more clout than a fan scoop site.

If we look on the immediate horizon, Deathlok is a character that’d make the most sense as the villain in the Black Widow solo film due out next May. Even though the character had his own script decades ago, a Deathlok solo film at this point in time is still pretty radical, even for a production house like Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think we’ll see Deathlok in a movie sometime soon? If we do, what movie would he show up in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

