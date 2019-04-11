Marvel Studios Confirms ‘WandaVision’ Series For Disney+

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige on Thursday shared details behind WandaVision, a coming live-action Disney+ television series centered around Avengers Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Feige said.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe-set WandaVision is one of multiple Marvel-produced series coming to Disney+, including Falcon & Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and a Loki-centric series starring Tom Hiddleston.

“Most exciting to us is that in addition to the films available on the platform, Marvel will be creating original series just for Disney+,” Feige said.

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before. These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Marvel Studios next releases Avengers: Endgame April 26. Disney+ launches later this year.

