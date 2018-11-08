William Hurt Reveals Favorite Thing About the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe turning a decade old this year, everyone involved in the industry-changing franchise is reflecting on their experience in the new book, “Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years”.

William Hurt has appeared in multiple Marvel films over the years, beginning with the second-ever MCU flick, The Incredible Hulk in 2008, and most recently in Avengers: Infinity War. Few actors have had the opportunity to appear in the MCU in both bookend years of the first decade, so Hurt is able to provide a unique perspective to the journey of the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While being interviewed for the “The First Ten Years”, Hurt was asked what his favorite thing about the MCU has been over the years.

“I have to consider the character,” Hurt said. “As an artist, it’s my job to ask, ‘Is the character I’m playing interesting enough? Is he true enough, you know, to who we are as people? Are they believable?’ That is my anchor. The really good artists pull it off. Working on these movies has been a song for me. The Russo brothers are great guys to work with. Mike Grillo, who’s the line producer for Marvel Studios, worked with me on Body Heat, The Big Chill, The Accidental Tourist, and I Love You to Death. That’s over the course of 35 years, and we’re still pumping. We’re both still standing, anyway!

“What it comes down to is the people. You have the idea, and you have the imagination. That’s on the page, and they reflect great things. But, you know, in this work, we’re living things. You can’t just sit alone in your room with your book and have a great time. It’s all about the people you are working with. That’s the most important thing.”

It’s unclear whether or not Hurt will reprise his role in a future MCU movie, considering we don’t know if General Ross actually survived the snap in Infinity War. That question will hopefully be answered when Avengers 4 arrives next summer.

To read more of this interview (and many others), you can buy your own copy of “Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years” right here!

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.