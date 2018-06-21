Kevin Feige On Marvel Studios Getting X-Men Rights

Marvel fans are just wondering when they could see the X-Men make a debut in the MCU, and evidently, that also goes for Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

The X-Men and Fantastic Four’s migration over to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest perks to Disney’s pending deal with 21st Century Fox. Most thought it was a done deal until Comcast’ recent bid, and when asked at the Produced By Conference (presented by the Producers Guild), it turns out Feige is awaiting final word just like the rest of us.

Umberto Gonzalez was on hand when Feige said: “I’m just sitting, waiting for a phone call to say yay or nay, but obviously it would be nice to have access to that entire library.”

Feige has remained rather vague in regards to plans for the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and that’s probably wise, as until a deal is final and approved nothing is for sure. Comcast’s’ recent bid of $60 million in cash has put that deal in some jeopardy, but to be fair it isn’t like Disney can’t just match that if it wants. Currently, Disney sits at $52.5 billion by comparison.

For now, Feige is still in wait and see mode, and is focused on getting the rest of Phase 3 wrapped up before delving into the future.

“It’s all about getting Infinity War finished and out, starting Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Untitled Avengers, the next Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” Feige told EW. “These are the ones that are keeping us busy. When and how that deal with Fox finishes and comes together and we’re told, ‘Hey, now you can start working on it. Now you can start thinking about it,’ is when we’ll actually start thinking about it. I will say just the notion of having what, frankly, most other companies with [intellectual property] have all along, which is access to all of their characters, that would be fun.”

Fans are hoping it all goes through, introducing a world where Wolverine and Storm could mingle with the other Marvel characters of the MCU.

