Marvel Announces “Superpower of STEM” Challenge for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to empower girls interested in science, technology, engineering, and math!

Marvel Studios recently unveiled their Thor: Ragnarok – The Superpower of STEM Challenge. The challenge asks teenage girls in the United States to create do-it-yourself STEM projects that will help others. Cate Blanchett, who plays Hela in Ragnarok, introduced the challenge in a recent video, which you can check out below.

Five finalists will earn a trip to Los Angeles, where they will present their project to a panel of experts before attending the Ragnarok premiere. One grand-prize winner will be chosen out of the five, and will receive a three-day mentorship at Disney Imagineering’s New York studios, before getting to demonstrate their project on Good Morning America.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has held STEM challenges for girls. The studio previously held similar contests tied to Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, and last year’s Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange.

You can read the official description for the Thor Ragnarok – Superpower of STEM Challenge below, and find out more information here. The contest will be accepting submissions until September 23rd, 2017.

“MARVEL STUDIOS’ THOR: RAGNAROK SUPERPOWER OF STEM CHALLENGE invites girls nationwide – just like you – ages 15 to 18 in grades 10 through 12, currently living in the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, to use the superpower of STEM for good by creating and sharing an original Do-It-Yourself project that could help your family, your community, or the world be safer, healthier, or happier. The project you make can be as simple or complex as you want. It can be something practical or something that would bring people joy – a robot, an app, a toy – anything that harnesses the superpower of STEM! You may create a new project or may submit an original project that had previously been developed for a class, for a science competition, or just for fun. Let your imagination and STEM skills run wild!”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – The Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3, 2017.