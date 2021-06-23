Marvel Teases the Death of Spider-Man

✖

Writers, artists, and other creators from Marvel Comics have been busy all day teasing the next big thing for Spider-Man and it would appear that one of those things is....death....again. It all began with series artist Patrick Gleason who continued the train of posting a teaser image with the hashtag #SpiderManBeyond. Featured in the image however is Mary Jane embracing and kissing a beaten up Peter Parker, whose Spider-Man suit has seen better days. The official Twitter account Spider-Man retweeted the image, adding: "The Beyond Corporation is not liable in the event of extreme injury or death." See it for yourself below!

The Beyond Corporation is an interdimensional group that messes around in the multiverse. Official details about what all this means will seemingly come out tomorrow from Marvel who teased that this "new Amazing Spider-Man era" will feature work from Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells. Other teases for #SpiderManBeyond clearly allude to the return of Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker, seemingly taking over the mantle of the webslinger. What's possible is that the new series will focus on a couple of different Spider-Men, perhaps with a rotating roster of creators on the title. We'll find out more tomorrow

One thing we do know for sure however is that this new take on the wall-crawler will seemingly begin in October. This September will see the conclusion of Nick Spencer's three year, 74 issue run on the character. His work on the series will end with Amazing Spider-Man #74 this September, which will mark the 875th issue of the series. You can find the full solicit for that issue below along with the Spider-Man Beyond teases!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74

NICK SPENCER (W)

PATRICK GLEASON, MARK BAGLEY & MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

It’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #875, and the whole ASM team is coming together to bring you a massive issue that is the culmination of three years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

It’s all lead to this… “Hunted,” “Sins Rising,” “Last Remains,” “King’s Ransom,” “Chameleon Conspiracy,” “Sinister War”…and so much more all led to this climax and conclusion to Nick Spencer’s landmark run on the best comic book in the world.

What will happen with Peter and MJ, Mysterio, J. Jonah Jameson, Norman Osborn, Aunt May and Kindred?! FIND OUT HERE!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99