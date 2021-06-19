Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man Run to End in September

✖

After three years with guiding the adventures of the wall-crawler, writer Nick Spencer's time with writing The Amazing Spider-Man will come to an end later this year. Marvel Comics confirmed the news this morning in a press release, announcing that this September's Amazing Spider-Man #74 (the milestone 875th issue of the title in its legacy numbering) will be his final time penning the main series. Spencer's final issue is described as "an incredible 80-page blockbuster" by the publisher. Joining him along the ride for his final issue with the web-head will be artists including Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, Marcelo Ferreira, and more.

The final issue is described as follows: "Nick Spencer will close out his epic run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN this September! Since taking over the title, the acclaimed writer has crafted a Spider-Man saga for the ages, taking not only Peter Parker but his beloved supporting cast and iconic rogues gallery on radical new journeys. With numerous memorable storylines under his belt, Spencer will end his redefining work on the Spider-Man mythos in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74...The culmination of over three years’ worth of thrilling storylines, this climactic finale will be full of surprising developments that will launch Peter Parker into his next high-flying era."

“The last three years of Amazing Spider-Man have been Nick Spencer’s love letter to his favorite character and comic,” Editor Nick Lowe said. “He may be the biggest Spidey fan ever as evidenced from the fact that he read every Spider-Man comic in preparation for his landmark run."

He continued, “From #1 all the way through #74, Nick (along with Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, and more) has gone huge with more villains, more supporting characters, and more punishment for Peter Parker. From 'Hunted' to 'Sins Rising' to 'Last Remains' to 'King’s Ransom' to 'Sinister War' and now to the ultra-sized finale 'What Cost Victory' Nick will bring his web-slinging rollercoaster ride back into the station in a way you’ll never forget!”

It's unclear who will be taking over for Spencer once the series has concluded with potential favorites from the outside perhaps being Chip Zdarsky or Al Ewing. Donny Cates would no doubt be a fan-favorite to take over as well, having just completed a critically acclaimed run on Venom. The writer is already writing Thor and is set to tackle The Incredible Hulk next however, perhaps making a Spider-Man run on his plate as well a difficult task.