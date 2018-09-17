Marvel Teases “The End?” For Daredevil

Marvel just might be teasing an ending for one of its most beloved characters, and we’re just as lost as you are.

Marvel shared a new teaser image by artist Bill Sienkiewicz that features an unmasked Matt Murdock in his Daredevil costume reaching out his hand towards another figure. That figure happens to be from the looks of it Karen Page, with the text “The End?” in the top right corner.

The two are standing in a field of flowers, and there’s a bright light coming from the direction of Page, signaling perhaps that he is finally joining her in Marvel’s version of Heaven. Of course, it could also mean maybe she has returned to the living, and perhaps he will retire and join her in living a normal life, but that seems too happy for Daredevil, right?

The only other text on the teaser says that fans will learn more on September 21st, so guess we’ll have to just wait and see.

You can check out the full image above.

The commenters on the post are also trying to figure out what the tease means. While it could mean Marvel will kill Daredevil, it is likely just another edition of their End series of books. That series takes characters and presents a possible end scenario for them, with characters like Wolverine and Punisher have received their own End tales in the past.

Daredevil will actually be a big part of the recently announced Marvel Knights return. Marvel is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Marvel Knights with a new Marvel Knights series helmed by Donny Cates as well as writers Tini Howard, Matthew Rosenberg, and Vita Ayala.

We aren’t sure of the full roster that will be involved in this series, but we do know Daredevil, Punisher, Black Panther, and Elektra will have parts to play. Cates recently shared a bit more insight with ComicBook.com in regards to the story, saying “That’s a tough question for me to answer, and as the months go on, you’ll understand why. But let’s first say that if you are a fan of the original characters and that world, you’re going to be VERY happy. This is a book for Marvel Knights fans, BY Marvel Knights fans!”

Cates also left fans with a very intriguing tease, saying “Oh, I’ll be teasing the fans enough with my first issue, so I’ll leave you with a question: If you woke up tomorrow, and the whole world had forgotten you ever existed….. What would you do?”

Consider us hooked!