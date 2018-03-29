Marvel Could Be Teasing New Fantastic Four Lineup

It seems Marvel is teasing a return of the Fantastic Four, but it might not be the team you expect.

Yesterday Marvel shared an image that read “Please Stand By 3.29.18”, which was followed by another tease. That first tease includes a #1 in the yellow and blue style of Uncanny X-Men, and also included the word “Uncanny” in the caption. That was followed by another tease with the classic red and blue colors of Spider-Man, with the word “Amazing” and webs all around the number.

It seems Marvel has already established a pattern, and we are likely to get two more teases today, resulting in a full reveal of Marvel’s new Fantastic Four. Granted, that’s just a theory, but it seems to have some merit if you look at the original teaser image.

That teaser featured four symbols, one in each corner. The symbols include Spider-Man’s logo, Captain America’s shield, Black Panther’s mask, and Captain Marvel’s star. Granted, there’s no X-Men in that group, but likely Captain America could be a red herring, and the full lineup of the Fantastic Four could very well be made up of Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and an X-Man, likely a returning Wolverine (Logan).

If that’s the case, expect the new team’s number one goal to be finding the original four members. Sue Storm and Reed Richards have been missing in action since Secret Wars, and Human Torch and Thing have recently been spotlighted in Marvel 2-In-One. This could play out much like the search for Tony Stark in the Iron Man books, resulting in a full Fantastic Four reunion by series’ end.

The seeds of this can be traced back to Marvel Legacy #1, which teased that Reed and Sue were still alive and featured narration from Val and Franklin Richards, all of which are living in another dimension or universe. Recent issues of Marvel 2-In-One have also debuted new costumes for the team, so this seems to be a major project for Marvel in the coming months.

Tune in tomorrow for a special announcement. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/vzBZEkZqeP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 28, 2018

In any case, we should know the full extent of these teasers soon.