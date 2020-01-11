Sharon Carter Returns in New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos

The first of Disney+‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is currently filming and that means new looks at the show’s characters are starting to make their way online. Earlier this week that included a look at Sebastian Stan as he reprises his role as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier and now new photos from the upcoming series are giving fans their first look at Emily VanCamp‘s return as Sharon Carter — the first we’ve seen of Sharon since Captain America: Civil War.

This first look at Sharon’s return comes from set photos shared by Just Jared. Other photos in the batch shared also feature a look at Stan’s Bucky and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo. You can it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sebastian Stan was spotted filming a scene for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night with Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl – check out the photos! https://t.co/hCvmnprbq5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

In addition to VanCamp as Sharon, Stan as Barnes, and Bruhl as Zemo, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also star Anthony Mackie as he reprises his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon and will offer at least some form of explanation of where Sharon’s been since her last appearance in Civil War where she seemingly turned her back on SHIELD and aided Steve Rogers and Barnes in their escape of the Avengers

“We’re obviously going to learn where Sharon’s been all this time,” VanCamp explained last fall. “She was sort of on the run. I’d like to know where Sharon’s been. Ok, hiding out.”

The series also sounds like one that will be full of surprises for fans of the MCU, according to Stan who said the series is going to be “so cool and kind of crazy”.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far,” Stan said at an appearance at Fandemic last year. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Are you excited about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+? Let us know how you feel in the comments. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to debut on Disney+ in this fall.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.