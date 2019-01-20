‘Captain Marvel’ Theory Believes Carol Danvers Is Responsible for Nick Fury Losing an Eye

A Marvel fan posits Captain Marvel will reveal how future S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) loses his eye, believing it will be Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) who is responsible for Fury’s injury.

Reddit user u/crazychamp_, who is admittedly unfamiliar with Marvel Comics lore, shared the theory on Reddit’s r/FanTheories subreddit.

Citing Fury’s line in Captain America: The Winter Soldier where the jaded super spy tells Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), “Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye,” the user believes Danvers “willingly or accidentally” causes Fury’s eye wound after their battle against the shapeshifting Skrulls — aliens capable of flawlessly imitating other beings.

Fury’s vengeance would then explain why Danvers is apparently off-world by the time Fury is forced to signal her for help through the use of a pager in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, but the cosmic superhero — who is so powerful she can move planets, according to Larson — would have little to fear from a human, even if they are as well-connected and dangerous as Nick Fury.

It’s more likely Fury puts his trust in an apparently human S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (Ben Mendelsohn), who is in actuality a Skrull infiltrator posing as a human to rise through the ranks of one of Earth’s most formidable organizations.

Fury could also lose the eye to a Skrull impostor posing as Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), one of Fury’s most trusted allies still working alongside Fury nearly 20 years later in 2012’s The Avengers.

Set in 1995, Captain Marvel will act in part as an origin story for Fury, who is at the time a pencil-pushing desk jockey brought into the intergalactic conflict between the warring Skrulls and the blue-skinned Kree when he encounters Carol Danvers — a meeting likely to inspire his desire to establish the Avengers Initiative.

“There’s a Nick Fury origin story in there,” producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com.

“The movie is definitely called Captain Marvel. It becomes a two-hander for parts of it. So we sort of wanted to give the audience that kind of young Nick Fury origin story as you put it and it’s all there. Hopefully in a way that compliments Carol’s adventure, too.”

Jackson previously told EW the Fury in Captain Marvel “hadn’t become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see,” and that his meeting the super-human Carol Danvers comes as a “mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know.”

Captain Marvel opens March 8.