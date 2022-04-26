New Thor Preview Shows Odin's Funeral
Odin's funeral is revealed in a new preview of Marvel's Thor #750 celebration. The issue celebrates a milestone for Thor comics by bringing back popular Thor creators, including Jason Aaron, Das Pastoras, Al Ewing, Lee Garbett, Dan Jurgens, Walter Simonson, J. Michael Straczynski, and Olivier Coipel. The main story comes from the current Thor creative team, Donny Cates and Nic Kelin, and depicts the aftermath of Thor's battle with the God of Hammers. Odin sacrificed himself to give Thor the power of the full might of the All-Father, the Thor-Force, enabling him to defeat the corrupted essence of his hammer, Mjolnir.
While Thor now wields Mjolnir again, reforged in Heven and returned to him by his sister, Angela, Odin is gone. Asgardians and beings from across the cosmos have gathered to say farewell to Thor's father. Their memories serve as the basis for new stories from Thor's past creative teams. You can see the preview below.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Thor #24 goes on sale on April 27th. The solicitation text follows.
- Thor #24
- FEB220824
- (W) Donny Cates, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Nic Klein
- STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF 750 ISSUES!
- After a scorched-earth victory against the God of Hammers, Thor and all of Asgard reel from a brutal loss. But some people are never truly gone, and as Thor and his allies come together so will fan-favorite creators from throughout Thor's history! In addition to the main story by Cates and Klein, join some of Thor's most acclaimed writers and artists as they revisit their landmark runs with all-new adventures:
- • Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set during their redefining Thor saga
- • Legendary comics creator Dan Jurgens writes and draws an incredible Thor and Balder teamup
- • Comics icon Walter Simonson writes and draws an all-new adventure starring his beloved creation, Beta Ray Bill
- • Al Ewing and Lee Garbett collaborate for the first time since LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD to bring you an all-new chapter for the god of mischief
- • Superstar team Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz are back together to captivate you with an Enchantress story
- • And prepare for a revelatory tale about Odin that only writer Jason Aaron and artist Das Pastoras can deliver!
- Celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy!
- Rated T+
- In Shops: Apr 27, 2022
- SRP: $8.99