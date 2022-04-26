New Thor Preview Shows Odin's Funeral

Odin's funeral is revealed in a new preview of Marvel's Thor #750 celebration. The issue celebrates a milestone for Thor comics by bringing back popular Thor creators, including Jason Aaron, Das Pastoras, Al Ewing, Lee Garbett, Dan Jurgens, Walter Simonson, J. Michael Straczynski, and Olivier Coipel. The main story comes from the current Thor creative team, Donny Cates and Nic Kelin, and depicts the aftermath of Thor's battle with the God of Hammers. Odin sacrificed himself to give Thor the power of the full might of the All-Father, the Thor-Force, enabling him to defeat the corrupted essence of his hammer, Mjolnir.

While Thor now wields Mjolnir again, reforged in Heven and returned to him by his sister, Angela, Odin is gone. Asgardians and beings from across the cosmos have gathered to say farewell to Thor's father. Their memories serve as the basis for new stories from Thor's past creative teams. You can see the preview below.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Thor #24 goes on sale on April 27th. The solicitation text follows.