Marvel’s Thor Hammer Mjolnir Tool Kit is Now Available for Electronics

A couple of years ago, ThinkGeek released an officially licensed Marvel tool kit in the shape of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir that included a standard hammer, tape measure, level, screwdriver, ratcheting wrench, utility knife and more. In other words, it was a handy household toolbox for those who were worthy enough to wield it. That version is only available on eBay these days, but a new mini version of the kit has launched that’s designed specifically for repairing electronics like computers and smartphones.

The 30-piece Thor kit is available here on Amazon for $49.99 (23% off – its also on BoxLunch for $63.92) and includes a total of 30 tools like a rechargeable flashlight, plastic pry bar, pry knife, spudger, allen wrench set, 20-piece screwdriver bits, and more. A complete list of tools is available below.

Spudger

Flashlight

Stainless Steel Tweezers

Suction Cup

Open Shell Fragments

Plastic Pry Bar

Metal Pry Knife

Magnetized Driver Handle

Battery Carrier for AAA Battery

Battery Carrier for 18650 Battery

Pentagon Bits: 1.2mm, 0.8mm

Torx Bits: T2, T3, T4, T5, T6x2, T7, T8

Tripoint Bits: Y000

Slotted Bits: 1.5mm, 2.0mm, 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 3.5mm

Phillips Bits: PH000, PH00, PH0, PH1

Folding Hex Wrench: 1.5mm

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Thor hammer electronics tool set will arrive in time for Christmas, but interested parties should jump on that Amazon deal while it lasts.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.