Marvel TV Boss Says ‘Agents of SHIELD’ May Continue Past Season 7

After Agent Phil Coulson was murdered by Loki during the events of Marvel’s The Avengers, many fans have eagerly followed his story over the course of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But that journey seemingly cam to an end when Coulson finally died this last season.

And yet, Agents of SHIELD is continuing on with Season 6, and the show has already been approved for a seventh. And while this might seem like the end of the long-running Marvel franchise, the producers of the series are not planning on this being the end. While speaking at Wonder Con, the producers made it clear that Agents of SHIELD could continue with an eighth season.

BOOM: Loeb confirms that #AgentsOfSHIELD Season 7 isn’t being eyed as the final season. #WonderCon pic.twitter.com/xCruna2lH0 — Andy Behbakht @WonderCon (@AndyBehbakht) March 30, 2019

The showrunners of Agents of SHIELD previously spoke out about the series’ possible conclusion after the end of Season 5, revealing they would always plan for the future.

“We’ll never end something without the potential for more story,” Maurissa Tancharoen previously said. “That’s how we’ve ended every season because, whenever we’ve come to the end of all the seasons past, we go into that mostly not knowing until the very last minute, so we’re basically doing the same thing to close out Season 5. It can fit well as a possible series finale, and it can fit well as just another season’s end.”

Added Whedon, “You always want to leave the idea that there’s more stories, it’s a question of whether or not we will tell them. We have our end, and we’ll stick to it regardless, and we think it’ll work either way.”

“What we don’t want to do is get to the end of the series and have gone off of something where you’re like, ‘Well, now it makes no sense. We want there to be a sense of resolution for the audience and a reward for the audience for being on this whole journey. We don’t want to leave them hanging with something that didn’t get paid off. That being said, not everybody is going to die in the finale, so those people will live on with stories to tell.”

The sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is now set to premiere on ABC on Friday, May 10th.

