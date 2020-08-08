Marvel Fans Are Excited About New US Agent Series This Year

Marvel Fans are hoping for a wild ride with the new U.S. Agent book Marvel announced today. Christopher Priest and Stefano Landini are bringing John Walker back this November. Fans were quick to notice the former Super Patriot’s new design courtesy of Landini. Marco Checchetto’s cover had a bunch of people feeling optimistic as well. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is on the way as well, so fans will be getting some extra time with the character.

The duo couldn’t wait to put their stamp on Walker. They’re not afraid to take chances with U.S. Agent and that’s what primed to make this run really exciting.

“‘American Zealot’ is a morality play told in five acts. John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who’s telling the story. Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can’t always follow,” Priest said during the announcement. “However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former USAgent’s missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he’ll need to MacGyver himself out of.”

He continued, “I was thrilled to be invited back to Captain America until I realized it was this guy, Cap’s scowling, emotionally damaged misfit cousin. Cousin America. But USAGENT presents an exciting writer’s challenge to explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man often at war with HIMself, so Marvel knows no better a protagonist for this journey, this stumble, this Parkour carom through the many visions of the greatest nation on Earth.”

U.S.Agent hits store shelves in November.

