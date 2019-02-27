Marvel Teases Venom and Avengers Crossover

Marvel Comics is teasing a big showdown between Venom and Carnage with the Avengers caught in the middle.

Marvel today released a new teaser featuring Venom. The teaser, drawn by Greg Land, show Venom reaching down for above as the Avengers are swallowed up by red tendrils.

Take a look:

The red tendrils most likely belong to Carnage, Venom’s archenemy. The teaser suggests “Everyone is a Target.” No details are revealed, but it seems likely that this is pointing towards whatever big Venom and Carnage event Marvel has been building towards since Donny Cates began writing the ongoing Venom comic book series.

A lot has changed for Venom since then. The Venom symbiote reunited with its original host, Eddie Brock. Eddie then had to face down a symbiote dragon who served the god fo the symbiotes, Knull. Though Venom was victorious, the symbiote was damaged in the process. It lost its distinct personality and voice and now simply responds to Eddie’s subconscious urges.

And yet, despite its seeming silence, the symbiote has been tampering with Eddie’s memories, leading him back to his childhood home, San Francisco. Eddie is searching for answers, but so far he has found none.

In the issue Web of Venom: Venom Unleashed, while Eddie rests, the symbiote takes on the form of a large dog to keep Eddie safe. The symbiote dog trails some people walking around in a stupor-like state searching for Eddie, mumbling Eddie Brock’s name over and over. The symbiote is forced to kill a couple of them and picks up the scent of what’s affecting them.

The symbiote dog goes hunting and passes other people searching for past symbiote hosts like Mac Gargan and Donna Diego. The dog follows the trail and has to fight off two other stupified people, this time while they’re piloting excavation mechs. Defeating them, the dog discovers a small red creature was controlling them. Further down, he sees that they were excavating a new form for Carnage.

The dog returns its master, bringing Eddie proof that Carnage is back. Meanwhile, Carnage continues to build his army, seeking to possess all of humanity, eliminate all other symbiote hosts, and merge with Knull and his dragon to become a new symbiote god.

Based on this new teaser, it seems that Carnage may be looking to take control of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes next.

Are you exciting for the coming showdown between Venom and Carnage? Let us know in the comments.

