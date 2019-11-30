Marvel Brings Back Fantastic Four Favorites In Venom

Marvel has spent weeks putting Venom through the Absolute Carnage event. The story pit Venom against his most-hated foe, Carnage. The threat has been so great that Venom made some interesting allies along the way. One among them is the Maker, the morally bankrupt version of Reed Richards from the Ultimate Marvel universe. But there’s Venom #23 reveals that Venom’s future may be more entangled with the Fantastic Four than Eddie Brock realizes. The issue confirms the return of a certain group of characters that Fantastic Four fans should remember well. SPOILERS for Venom #20 by Donny Cates, Iban Coello, and Jose Carlos Silva follow.

Absolute Carnage revealed that the symbiotes of the Marvel Universe have been leaving traces of themselves, their genetic codices, behind in the spines of their hosts. Carnage tried to collect those codices in order to use their power to awaken Knull, the god of the symbiotes, from the prison where he was sleeping. Venom and his allies opposed Carnage.

Among those allies was the Maker. The group has been using a device created by the Maker to destroy the codices. Or at least that’s what they thought. It turned ou that the Maker’s device hadn’t been destroying the codices, but collecting them.

Venom #20 reveals the Maker reporting these events to someone. He says his efforts were a failure to “Project Oversight.” Eventually, it is revealed that the Maker is talking to the Council of Reeds.

The Council of Reeds is a group of Reed Richardses from across the multiverse. It was first formed by three different Reeds who had each acquired the power of their universes’ respective Infinity Gauntlets. Together, they formed the Council of Reeds in order to make the multiverse a better place. In order to work for the betterment of the multiverse, they each had to sacrifice their own universe. The Reed Richards of the main Marvel universe, the 616, was different from these Reeds in that he grew up with his father. He refused to make the sacrifice the others had. The Council was later destroyed by Celestials but had recently reformed. Their end goal remains a mystery.

What do you think of the return of the Council of Reeds? Let us know in the comments. Venom #20 is on sale now.

