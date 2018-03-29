Major Marvel Villain Possibly Dying Thanks To The Hand

The landscape of New York City might have just changed big time in Daredevil #600.

Spoilers incoming for Daredevil #600, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Daredevil #600 is the climax of the Mayor Fisk arc, and while many Marvel fans expected some big shakeups, they probably didn’t expect that shakeup to be Wilson Fisk’s life. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened, as during a press conference in front of supporters the current Mayor was stopped mid-speech by an arrow to his chest.

Fisk seems completely surprised, and the assailants are revealed as assassin organization The Hand, who pelt the Kingpin with a slew of arrows to his back and chest. As the Hand storms the tower, Fisk is seen slumped over on the ground, and you can check out the spoiler image below.

Even the Kingpin can only take so much, and it looks like this will definitely take a toll on him, as in the preview for next issue he is shown being operated on with arrows all over his body. The preview includes the caption “and Fisk’s life in the balance,” so it isn’t 100% that he’ll make it.

It looks like even if he does make it his reign as Mayor will likely end as a result of this, as there is already a successor in line for the Mayor job.

Daredevil #600 is written by Christos Gage and Charles Soule and drawn by Ron Garney with a cover by Daniel Mora. The official description is included below.

“AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE, BRINGING YOU THE CLIMAX OF “MAYOR FISK”! Daredevil can see the new mayor’s machinations coming together…but is he in time to stop them? Guest-starring both the heroes and villains of the New York City streets…this huge issue has a surprise ending that will shake the city to its very core! Plus: a look at Foggy & Matt’s relationship over the years!”

Daredevil #600 is in comic stores now.