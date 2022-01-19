Marvel’s Wastelanders Podcast Teases New Black Widow





Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow gave fans a new peek at the podcast on social media this week. Susan Sarandon is here in a starring role for the third installment of the podcast series. (The previous two followed the Guardians of the Galaxy and Hawkeye.) It’s in the same universe as Old Man Logan. But, as things are developing, there are some significant differences. It’s heavily implied that Sarandon’s character, Helen Black, has some ties to Natasha Romanoff’s legacy. Fans of Black Widow are going to get a kick out of this thriller with all the moving parts and callbacks to established Marvel Comics lore. Every corner of this bleak future has some sort of tie to characters that fans will hear about and smile. You can listen to Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow on SiriusXM or online hosted at multiple podcast platforms. Earlier reactions to the Hawkeye installment were positive. Check out the short sampling of the dialog down below.

Here’s how Marvel describes the most recent Wastelanders podcast release:

“Almost thirty years after The Day the Villains Won (aka V-Day), Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in The Onar, a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., The Onar has become the very embodiment of the dystopic wealth and inequality that’s engulfed New York City ever since V-Day.”

“A collection of uber-rich families – including the media magnate Burge family – occupy the opulent penthouses in the DecaDomes, The Onar’s highest ten stories. Helen Black’s apartment is located in the much more humble “100 Block’. When her nosy neighbor Dr. Brian Mizuno asks Helen (through the paper thin walls) what brought her here, she cryptically alludes to ‘problems with an ex…’”

“On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for Panopticog Solutions, a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to monitor the residents of The Onar (without their knowledge or consent). Lisa is assigned to surveille Helen’s corner of The 100 Block, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.”

