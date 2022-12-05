Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today

Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.

Per press release, "The new story features an incredible line-up of talent and brings back the big-name stars that appeared throughout the Marvel's Wastelanders adventure including Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom.

"The weekly 10-episode series is directed by Kimberly Senior (Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Disgraced), co-written by Nick Bernardone (Fear the Walking Dead), J. Holtham (Jessica Jones, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and Mark Waid (Daredevil, Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom), has original sound design by One Thousand Birds (Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and original music by Lindsay Jones. The series art is inked by Steve McNiven and colored by Laura Martin.

"In the series, Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, and Doctor Doom will team up to stop Valeria Richards. She is the smartest woman on Earth, immortal and lonely beyond reason. After surviving a rain of nuclear missiles in Southern California and gaining possession of the reality-warping Cosmic Cube, she was driven to the brink of madness. Something mysterious is unfolding in this irradiated "Dead Zone" and it's up to our heroes to find out what, and to stop Valeria from committing an act of ultimate evil."

"Working in the aural sphere challenges us all, artists and listeners, to expand our imaginations. The series is equal parts hilarious and deeply moving, navigating big questions around grief, power, loyalty, and trust," series director Kimberly Senior shared in a statement. "Directing the final installment and bringing together the astounding talent from previous episodes made for a deeply textured experience with all the webs of relationships and stories we've developed over the series."

"One of the most thrilling aspects of Marvel storytelling — whether as an audience or a creator — is when separate story threads weave together to create something rewarding for fans, that still somehow stands alone," Ellie Pyle, Digital Media Executive Director at Marvel, added. "This series unites talent from across all our Wastelanders podcasts for a truly epic team-up."

Fans can listen to episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel's Wastelanders now on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at marvel.com/wastelanders.

