Doctor Doom Gets His Own Marvel Podcast Series Starring Dylan Baker

The Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series is continuing with a new show headlined by Doctor Doom. Monday, September 12th was the launch date for Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, from Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM. The series is the fifth installment in Marvel/SiriusXM's Marvel's Wastelanders podcast franchise, coming after successful launches of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, and Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. Actor Dylan Baker returns to voice Doctor Doom, after playing the villain in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord.

Mark Waid and James Kim are co-writers on Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, which is directed by Jade King Carroll, and has original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips. Joining Dylan Baker on the cast are Danny Burstein (Hulk), Keith David (Kingpin), John Hawkes (Klaw), Kristen Johnston (She-Hulk), Elijah Jones (Johnny Claymore), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Valeria), Hamish Linklater (Sandman), Nadine Malouf (Cora), and Luke Kirby (Maximus).

"After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him on The Day The Villains Won. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards, the daughter of his most hated enemy – but whose side is she really on?" a description of the series reads. "In Chapter One, 'A Super Hero Walks into a Bar,' Doom embarks on his quest for world domination by attempting to make an alliance. Meanwhile, Valeria Richards enlists the help of a hired gun and sets out to catch up with Doom."

"I've written plenty of Fantastic Four comics in my time, but I've never had more fun – or brought a greater sense of menace and dread to our heroes – than in this story," Mark Waid said about co-writing the series. "James Kim was an excellent partner, and combining his skills with my Marvel Comics knowledge, we were able to create something special."

James Kim added, "I grew up watching the nineties Fantastic Four animated series, and I was always drawn to Doctor Doom because he's one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe. What drew me to this project was the amazing story Mark Waid laid the groundwork for – pairing Doctor Doom with his greatest nemesis' daughter, Valeria Richards."

He continued, "The story starts where they are both at the lowest points of their lives. And when I started writing on this series, I also was at rock bottom. So, it was cathartic to put that energy into these characters, and to figure out the means they will go to get what they want."

The first two episodes of Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom are now available on the SiriusXM app and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Series artwork is provided by Steve McNiven on inks, and Laura Martin on colors.