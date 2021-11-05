Marvel's What If? Episode 4 Raises New Questions About Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home
Marvel's What If...? Episode 4 examined the alternate reality question: "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" (Major Spoilers Follow!) The episode took an unexpectedly dark turn, as it examined how Stephen Strange losing his lady love Dr. Christine Palmer sent the Sorcerer Supreme on a downward spiral of chasing the power to rewrite fate. The end of What If...? episode 4 saw Strange's obsession culminate in the unraveling of his entire universe, leaving one broken sorcerer alone as the sole survivor in the darkness.
Well, the end of Doctor Strange's What If...? episode has Marvel fans convinced that the animated series just set up a major villain and/or storyline for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. More importantly, Marvel fans are now questioning which version of Doctor Strange it was we saw in that Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer!
The Question We're All Asking
“Is What If? Doctor Strange the one in the new Spider-Man movie? 😱”
Like……..what? 😭 pic.twitter.com/AvtfSVQTqD— Doge | Venom Inc. 🔥 (@HellOfVenom) September 1, 2021
This is the question we're all asking - the only question now is how long it will take Marvel Studios to answer?
THE IMPLICATIONS
Damn WTF was this 'What if?...' episode?! Heavy plot points leading to Spider-Man NWH and Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness. Really wondering what Raimi has done with it! pic.twitter.com/MWiB4H3awQ— cyanide kuppi (@arjunvish7) September 1, 2021
After What If...? Episode 4 Marvel fans are even more excited for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home - you know, because of the implications...
We Aren't Ready For This
We aren’t ready for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/USXS9jgQ7g— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 1, 2021
All of a sudden Multiverse of Madness and No Way Home both seem like much more ambitious Marvel event films than we ever expected.
Wanda Vs.
Wanda vs evil Doctor Strange is something I definitely would like to see. Just imagine the visuals of that fight in live-action. Multiverse of Madness tease? #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/8Zoozh8Wcj— alias (@itsjustanotherx) September 1, 2021
Beyond Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans want to see Evil Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch have a magic throwdown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!
Makes So Much Sense
Wait, it'd kinda make sense if this was evil doctor strange in disguise... pic.twitter.com/al4wDXnaAU— Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) August 24, 2021
It actually would make so much sense if that Doctor Strange in No Way Home turned out to be the Evil Doctor Strange variant, who finally escaped his prison thanks to Loki's big Multiverse-spawning event.
The Spider-Man Supreme
Okay now I need The Sorcerer Supreme Spider-Man to fight Doctor Strange #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/2YbZLgpHwC— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 1, 2021
Before we get too ahead of ourselves, Spider-Man will still have a chance to intervene against Evil Doctor Strange - just not in his solo film.
The Real Strange
for everyone who said that Doctor Strange was acting out of character being so reckless in the Spider-Man trailer, watch this week's What If...? you'll get an excellent representation of who Strange really is pic.twitter.com/hOVpsWZz5N— Jardani Jovonovich (@cleric7) September 1, 2021
A lot of Marvel fans argued that Doctor Strange was acting out of character in that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. But after seeing this latest What If...? was he really?