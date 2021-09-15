Marvel Fans Are Emotional Wrecks Over T’Challa After What If? Episode 6’s Chadwick Boseman Cameo

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 6 examines the question of “What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?”. However, what starts off as an alternate version of the original Iron Man movie’s origin story quickly veers into an alternate take on Black Panther’s saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, exploring a different take on how Wakanda enters the larger MCU had to include a look at where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ended up in this new world order – and that turned out to be a pretty traumatic reveal for Marvel fans.
(Mild Spoilers) Let’s just say that What If…? Episode 6 hit way too close to home after the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman, including story twists and lines of dialogue that now hit with the impact of emotional wrecking balls:
It Just Hits Different Now
Seeing T’Challa in the Ancestral Plane just kinda hits different…#whatif #Killmonger #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/WXpv5MiwSD— Smoked 2 Much (@Smoked2Much) September 15, 2021
#Whatif— Etwas 🕸 (@donttakeabreak) September 15, 2021
To see T'Challa say "Death is not the end"
and then right in the next episode to find him in the astral plane…
it just hits different. pic.twitter.com/TvkudKA1Ph
The lines that T’Challa has said in these What If…? episodes (especially this latest one) simply hit too close to home after the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman last fall.
Imagine How Chadwick Felt
I wonder how he felt saying lines like that knowing that he had cancer 😭 pic.twitter.com/LntV99PcOt— The Sweetie Called Amphitrite 💙 🌊 (@SweetAmphitrite) September 15, 2021
Chadwick Boseman chose to battle his cancer privately, always believing he would conquer it. Still, you have to imagine what courage (and toll) it must’ve taken to deliver the dialogue in these What If? scenes, so close to the end.
How It Felt For Us
What If Spoilers— SamGammaRays | What If Spoilers (@SamCrow8700) September 15, 2021
Watching T’Challa die, a brief funeral, and him in the Wakanda realm while knowing Chadwick isn’t with us. pic.twitter.com/42MGLmdCNR
Yeah. That image pretty much sums it up. That’s how we feel.
It Got Me
Man… #WhatIf #Episode6 really got me— Greg Alba (@TheGregAlba) September 15, 2021
So say we all.
Miss My King
#whatif spoiler— jessica_⎊ ⍟ || Rick Daryl stan ¦ what if…? era (@downeyjessevan) September 15, 2021
"for T'challa!!"
pls I miss my king pic.twitter.com/gqbZp6XW9s
Chadwick Boseman was truly a king, on and offscreen. And he is definitely missed.
Rain On My Plane
#WhatIf— Isaac Hodson (@I_Hodson) September 15, 2021
Seeing t'challa in the ancestral plane got me like: pic.twitter.com/ZWygj5dcyY
The Wakandan Ancestral Plane got too real in What If? Episode 6.
Why Are You Like This, What If?
Why does What-If have so much retroactively-sad, touching dialogue from T’Challa pic.twitter.com/Y05W04gFJB— Kev ∞ 🐸🦉 (@AwestruckVox) September 15, 2021
Seriously though: is What If? going to deliver any happy episodes?
Need Emotional Support
#WhatIf spoilers— 💚ash🐒 (@Niallthemonkey_) September 15, 2021
So you’re telling me not only did we have to watch T’Challa and Rhodey die BUT we had to watch Tony die AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Du10pFM9X1
Seriously though, Marvel may need a fund to pay for all the emotional trauma these What If? episodes are causing.
He Was Always The Best Part
WHAT IF EPISODE 6 SPOILERS#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel— ethan ψ | saw shang-chi (@wandapilots) September 15, 2021
can we talk about how t'challa is literally the best part of each episode he's in pic.twitter.com/gRW1Ue3p4X
The MCU (and the world) wouldn’t be as good as it is without the contributions of Chadwick Boseman. ‘Nuff said.
For T’Challa
Me hearing them yell “For T’Challa” in this weeks What If episode pic.twitter.com/6WoBw9INRW— Tito (@Tito_Urriola) September 15, 2021
It just means so much more now.
Marvel’s What If…? streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.