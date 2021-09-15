Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Emotional Wrecks Over T’Challa After What If? Episode 6’s Chadwick Boseman Cameo

Marvel What If Episode 6 Had Fans Emotional Over Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

By

marvel-what-if-episode-6-tchalla-chadwick-boseman-fan-reactions.jpg

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 6 examines the question of “What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?”. However, what starts off as an alternate version of the original Iron Man movie’s origin story quickly veers into an alternate take on Black Panther’s saga in the  Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, exploring a different take on how Wakanda enters the larger MCU had to include a look at where Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ended up in this new world order – and that turned out to be a pretty traumatic reveal for Marvel fans. 

(Mild Spoilers) Let’s just say that What If…? Episode 6 hit way too close to home after the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman, including story twists and lines of dialogue that now hit with the impact of emotional wrecking balls: 

Videos by ComicBook.com

It Just Hits Different Now

The lines that T’Challa has said in these What If…? episodes (especially this latest one) simply hit too close to home after the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman last fall. 

Imagine How Chadwick Felt

Chadwick Boseman chose to battle his cancer privately, always believing he would conquer it. Still, you have to imagine what courage (and toll) it must’ve taken to deliver the dialogue in these What If? scenes, so close to the end. 

How It Felt For Us

Yeah. That image pretty much sums it up. That’s how we feel. 

It Got Me

So say we all.

Miss My King

Chadwick Boseman was truly a king, on and offscreen. And he is definitely missed. 

Rain On My Plane

The Wakandan Ancestral Plane got too real in What If? Episode 6. 

Why Are You Like This, What If?

Seriously though: is What If? going to deliver any happy episodes? 

Need Emotional Support

Seriously though, Marvel may need a fund to pay for all the emotional trauma these What If? episodes are causing. 

He Was Always The Best Part

The MCU (and the world) wouldn’t be as good as it is without the contributions of Chadwick Boseman. ‘Nuff said.

For T’Challa

It just means so much more now. 

Marvel’s What If…? streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts