Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough of Killmonger in What If

Kill monger was a big hit during this week’s episode of What If…? The fans have flooded social media with takes about Michael B. Jordan’s performance on the Disney+ series. In the hour of Marvel action, Killmonger actually saves Tony Stark from The Ten Rings. The mercenary manages to wiggle inside of Stark Industries, defeat Obadiah Stane, and then invade Wakanda in short order. Of course, the episode also includes another helping of Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther. (Every appearance is emotional, especially him standing across from Jordan once again.) All in all, the villain was busy and winning at almost every turn during What If. However, the creators of the show have confirmed that we will be seeing some characters again when things get later in this season. It is worth pondering if this Black Panther Killmonger will be making the return trip as well. Check out some of the best jokes right here.

During the premiere of Shang-Chi, Kevin Feige talked to Variety about the absence of Boseman and how these final performances feel.

“We didn’t know it would be his final performance obviously,” Kevin Feige said on the red carpet. “He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it… He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said, ‘I really love this version of T’Challa.’ And we had a conversation after that with Ryan [Coogler] about ‘How do we get some of this voice,’ none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it’s remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I’m very happy we have it and I’m very happy he did it for us. I’m excited for the fans to see that as well.”

Did you enjoy the Killmonger spotlight this week? Let us know down in the comments!

