What If Fans Share Favorite Moments From Marvel Finale

What If…? fans are sharing their favorite moments from the Marvel series’ finale. It’s been a wild ride on Disney+ but this chapter of the animated anthology series has concluded. Those final two episodes provided some scenes that MCU fans probably never thought they would see. Just for starters: Armin Zola being in Vision’s stomach, The Infinity Crusher, Killmonger with the Infinity Stones, Ultron returning, and the Watcher throwing down in his armor. It was a lot to take in, but overall a satisfying conclusion to nine weeks of stories. Luckily for those out there that enjoyed their time with the DIsney+ show, there will be a second season at some point next year. Captain Carter is all-but-assured to return. It seems like Star Lord T’Challa will probably be back as well. Ultron will probably pop up as well, and head writer A.C. Bradley recently spoke about the star of the finale with ScreenRant.

“Well, I think any comic book lover knows Ultron in the comics is absolutely terrifying,” Bradley explained. “Age of Ultron is great but was only one movie and at times, to me, it didn’t seem to give that classic villain enough screen time that I would have given him. [laughs] We can only fit so much in those movies. This was our opportunity to show what Ultron is capable of. And also, now as we’re hitting Phase 4, we have the Infinity Stones in play, we have the Multiverse, so what would happen if Ultron got the Infinity Gauntlet? How bad would it get? And it’s quite easy to jump to complete devastation!”

What was your favorite moment of the finale? Let us know down in the comments!

Emotional end for Nat

Caught him off guard

Wanda’s here

Great move

Chadwick Forever

Justice

Party THOR

Doctor Strange was a highlight