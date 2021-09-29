Marvel Fans Are Losing It After Learning Hawkeye’s Middle Name

Marvel fans got to learn Hawkeye’s middle name this week on What If…? and they handled it the way you would expect. Anyone expecting these stories to come together has to be pleased with this week’s entry. “What If Ultron Won?” is a bleak episode that veers back into the crushing episodes from earlier this season. But, there were moments of levity as Natasha Romanoff and Clint ‘Francis’ Barton did their best to try and slow down this massive threat. People got glimpses at all kinds of easter eggs too. Thanos’ demise in this reality will probably generate some conversation. Also, after many weeks without seeing him, Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return in a very different set of circumstances. But, a quick scroll of social media shows that people are just hung up on Hawkeye’s middle name being so old-fashioned. Check out some of the best responses down below:
In a conversation with EW, head writer A.C. Bradley talked about the dramatic shift for The Watcher. “He starts off very distant and literally watching from afar, but for so many of us, Marvel movies have become more than just entertainment,” she says. “Marvel movies have become more and more of a cultural touchstone and a bigger part of our lexicon, so the notion that, for the Watcher, as he peruses these multiverses, as he lives through these heroes, as he suffers their triumphs and their tragedies, he becomes also more emotionally invested, and therefore becomes more and more part of their world and wants to be more part of their world even though he knows he’s not supposed to.”
