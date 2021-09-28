Latest Marvel’s What If…? Teaser Featured Subtle Black Widow Easter Egg

Marvel tucked a sneaky Black Widow easter egg into the latest teaser for What If…? In the clip, fans are introduced to the endgame for the first season of the show. But, eagle-eyed fans managed to notice that Natasha Romanoff was rocking some very different weapons in the fight against Ultron. The clip shows Nat holding Red Guardian’s shield as she and Hawkeye retreat from the evil robot. Seeing as how the premise of this week’s episode is “What If Ultron Won?” all of this makes a ton of sense. But, Alexi Shostakov is an interesting pull for Marvel so soon after Black Widow. David Harbour’s lovable brute was a fan favorite in that film. It’s not surprising to see him pop up in other places as this phase of the MCU continues onward. There’s even supposed to be an episode of What If…? that focuses on the story of Black Widow next season. So, fans of Red Guardian should be on the lookout for that adventure as well.

Who else will be joining Nat next season? Well, character designer Paul Lasaine talked to The Direct about that very question recently.

“Some of the new movies that are coming out, there are some characters [in Season 2] that are based on that. And then there’s some that are brand new, like… literally brand new,” Lasaine explained. “There was one thing, and this is a Season 2 thing, and this will not be a spoiler, but we wanted to do this cool effect in this one place, and it was really a cool, interesting camera effect.”

“And the producers came back and said ‘Well, actually, we’re gonna be doing that on this other movie which isn’t coming out yet for another year or two, so can you come up with a different effect?’ ‘Ok, yeah, sure, we can do that.’ It doesn’t happen that often, again because we are primarily basing…every one of these episodes, for the most part, is based on these existing movies, even if it’s a mash-up. You know, our Episode 2 was Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, so we know what that pretty much entails, and we don’t go too far off field,” he added

