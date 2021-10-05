Marvel’s What If? Season 2 To Pull More From MCU Phase 4

Marvel’s What If…? is poised to pull from Phase 4 even more in Season 2. Writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews talked to EW about the upcoming finale of Season 1 and what’s next for the anthology series. If people have noticed, some elements from the most recent MCU films have begun to trickle into the Disney+ show. However, small nods to Red Guardian and the events of WandaVision are not exactly entire plots. It sounds like those bigger leaps are right there for the taking. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu actually rallied for an appearance in Season 2 on Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. Bradley says that fans can expect a lot more of the recent MCU features whenever Season 2 of What If…? hits Disney+. Check out what she had to say down below:

“Going into the second season, we’re sticking with anthology form, and it’s going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season,” she explained. “Hopefully, we’ll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we’ve got to share the love. I’m very excited to show new worlds, new heroes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not a show that’s designed to set up Avengers 5,” Bradley continued. “It’s supposed to be just about entertainment and what these heroes mean to us. When I took the job, one of my rules was let’s be free. We’re in the multiverse — we should be as free as can be and go and run into the wild, into the stories the movies will never do, into the stories the TV shows will never do, and show both Disney and the fans all the possibilities of these characters.”

Previously, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige told ScreenRant that the Phase 4 movies would take up some of the spotlight on What If…? as well.

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige began. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

What Phase 4 movie would you like to see the most in Season 2? Let us know in the comments!