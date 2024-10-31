Agatha All Along’s Finale Gives Billy His Comic Accurate Wiccan Costume

Agatha All Along may not have delivered on every front (Mephisto!) but it did give a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans something they’ve wanted since seeing the first trailers for the show: Wiccan! From the moment that actor Joe Locke was cast as “Teen” in Agatha All Along fans bet on the return of Scarlet Witch’s son Billy Maximoff from WandaVision, in his grown-up and full-powered form as the mystical hero “Wiccan.” The show made us wait until the last episodes to see it, but when the moment came, it was definitely worth it for Wiccan fans.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Agatha All Along Episode 7 gave Billy a grand entrance as Wiccan, as he intervened in Agatha’s battle with Death (Aubrey Plaza) and saved her life (at least for a moment). As the kids like to say, Joe Locke ate that moment, and Agatha cemented its introduction of Wiccan as a new mystical powerhouse of the MCU.

Wiccan’s MCU Costume Explained

Joe Locke debuts as Wiccan in “Agatha All Along”

As you can see in the photos, Marvel Studios’ costume design team hit another home run in terms of realizing a comic book costume in live-action. Obviously, the show had to make minor changes to the fabrics and textures of the costume and its accessories (like the headband/crown) to make them work in live-action, but all the signatures are there. That includes that shoulder cloak-and-hood piece with the buckle clasp; the black leather(ish) pants, shirt and boots, and a belt that looks like it’s right out of the comics. The headband was tweaked from the rune-inscribed metallic piece in the comics – but only as an ode to the MCU legacy of Wanda Maximoff when she finally manifested her full powers as the Scarlet Witch (in the final WandaVision episodes)

What Is Wiccan’s MCU Future?

Agatha All Along Billy Tommy Maximoff

The Agatha All Along finale established Wiccan and gave him his first mission in the MCU – locating his resurrected twin brother Tommy Maximoff, in his new body. After finding Tommy, the sons of Scarlet Witch may go looking for a way to bring their mom back (after her fall in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness) – which was exactly what happened in Marvel Comics famous storyline “Children’s Crusade.”

Then again, Billy and Tommy didn’t go looking for Wanda alone – they had backup from their Young Avengers teammates. As we’ve broken down, Billy finding Tommy could be the last piece of the puzzle needed for the first iteration of the Young Avengers to be complete. So, team-building may be the next big thing for Wiccan.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.

