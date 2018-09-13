Marvel Reveals New ‘Winter Soldier’ Series

Bucky Barnes is jumping back into the spotlight for a brand new Marvel Winter Soldier mini-series, and it will bring together writer Kyle Higgins and Rod Reis.

Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Reis (Secret Empire) collaborated previously on C.O.W.L., and now they are utilizing their talents on the Winter Soldier as he takes the next step in his evolution from brainwashed assassin to altruistic hero, and that means expanding the scope a bit.

“As someone with quite a bit of experience writing grown-up sidekicks, I know firsthand how important it is to define the character outside of their relationship with their mentor,” Higgins said. “Since being freed from Soviet brainwashing, Bucky has done a massive amount of work to atone for his sins — becoming Captain America, spending time in the Gulag, dying to save the world… in many ways, he’s found redemption. So, what’s next for him? He’s going to help other people do the same.”

Now Barnes is on a mission to help other people find their own redemptive path, but doing so will be easier said than done, and a challenging path awaits him.

As for Reis, he couldn’t be happier about taking on the character.

“To be able to work with a character that has such a rich legacy and striking visual identity is really exciting,” Reis said. “Taking Bucky forward and building a world unique to him – one that still respects his past – is an artist’s dream. I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with.”

“As someone who grew up loving sidekicks, I’ve been fascinated by Bucky Barnes for as long as I’ve been reading comics,” Higgins said. “Then, in 2005, I fell in love with the character all over again thanks to Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting’s incredible Winter Soldier run. Now, along with one of my favorite artists in comics, I’m thrilled to be taking Bucky Barnes on his next journey.”

You can find the official description of Winter Soldier #1 below.

Winter Soldier #1 (of 5)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS

Art and Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 12/5/18

“You know his name. You know the things he’s done. And now that the man known as The Winter Soldier has found redemption, he’s going to help others do the same…even if it’s not as easy as he expects. This December, the acclaimed creative team of Kyle Higgins (Power Rangers, C.O.W.L.) and Rod Reis (Secret Empire, Doctor Strange: Damnation, C.O.W.L.) will reunite to tell the next chapter of Bucky Barnes’ story in an all-new adventure that readers won’t want to miss!”

Winter Soldier #1 (of 5) hits comic stores on Dec. 5th.

Will you be checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments!