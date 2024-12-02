Marvel Gives Wolverine’s Adamantium a Godly Upgrade

When Weapon X coated Logan’s skeleton and bone claws with the unbreakable metal called Adamantium, they made Wolverine one of the most lethal weapons in the Marvel Universe. Named after the fabled metal Adamantine of Greek mythology, Adamantium (or versions of the virtually indestructible steel alloy) has been used to enhance Wolverine’s worst enemies, including Sabretooth, Cyber, Omega-Red, and Lady Deathstrike — the daughter of Lord Dark Wind, the Japanese scientist who developed the procedure for bonding Adamantium to human bone.

The current Wolverine comic run by Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and Martin Coccolo (The Immortal Thor) saw the return of Silas Burr, a.k.a. Cyber, the supervillain with Adamantium-laced skin who has had a vendetta against Logan since their time in the Canadian Army in World War I.

After a feral Logan returned to the Canadian wilderness to live among a pack of wolves following the end of the Krakoan age, Cyber tracked him down and tried to kill his old enemy — only to have Logan claw out his other eye.

Cyber retreated into a cave and fell prey to an elemental force hungry for the Adamantium lacing his skin, and Cyber emerged with glowing gold eyes and golden metal arms.

“It has purified him of his weak will. Made him worthy of wielding. But its work has only begun. More of the false metal Adamantium remains. And it will not rest until all of it has been purged from this Earth.”

While Canada’s Department H hunted Wolverine, mistaking him for the killer leaving a trail of bodies across the Northwest Territories, the X-Man helped a young child cursed as the new Wendigo. With Wolverine teaching the feral Wendigo to tame his animalistic instincts, Cyber traveled to Kyoto, Japan, and attacked another cyborg: Lady Deathstrike.

But when Lady Deathstrike’s Adamantium claws clashed with Cyber’s gold Adamantium skin, the Adamantine spread over her body like a liquid and possessed Lady Deathstrike.

It has silenced the screeching of more false metal, and now it must rest. But it grows stronger with each unworthy scrap of Adamantium it purifies and reclaims. And soon, it will be strong enough to silence it all…

Upcoming issues of Wolverine will pit Logan against the Constrictor, the son of the original Constrictor (and Sabretooth ally) Frank Payne. Constrictor was outfitted with a battlesuit and wielded twin cybernetically-controlled cables made from an Adamantium alloy, which makes Constrictor II a target for Adamantine. Logan will recruit his Uncanny X-Men team mate Nightcrawler and the Laura Kinney Wolverine for a clash between Adamantium and Adamantine that asks: Who or what is Adamantine?

Metal of the Gods: Gold Adamantine, Explained

Known as the Metal of the Gods, Adamantine makes up the Golden Mace of Hercules that is able to withstand blows from Thor’s enchanted hammer Mjolnir. In Incredible Hercules #138, Amadeus Cho, the 7th smartest person on Earth, described Adamantine as being similar to the Adamantium on Wolverine’s claws — “only godlier.”

When Cyclops found himself among a team of cross-dimensional X-Men (in Astonishing X-Men #45), he met Captain James Howlett, a Wolverine whose claws and skeleton were laced with the Metal of the Gods: the gold Adamantine. His Adamantine-laced skull also made that Wolverine impervious to psychic attacks and more durable than his counterpart on Earth-616.

Wolverine #4

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES! The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What’s wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine’s future…and past? The secrets of Saladin Ahmed’s plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: Dec. 4, 2024

Wolverine #5

THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE! WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE’s life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: Jan. 8, 2025

Wolverine #6

HEAVY METAL CLASH! Two WOLVERINEs and a NIGHTCRAWER versus CONSTRICTOR, CYBER and DEATHSTRIKE in a clash of the adamantium titans! United by a mysterious power, if LOGAN can’t beat them…will he join them? Come for the battle – stay for the jaw-dropping surprise! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: Feb. 5, 2025





