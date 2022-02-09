Scott Eastwood Wants Fans to Make a Wolverine Petition

Actor Scott Eastwood is ready for Marvel fans to get going on that fan petition for him to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I think you should… start it up.” Eastwood sat down with our own Popculture.com to talk about his new rom-com movie I Want You Back, but he couldn’t come this close to the ComicBook world without having to talk Marvel’s X-Men reboot. Scott Eastwood’s name (and likeness) has been circulating fan chat threads for years now as both a disucssion topic and fan-art reference, but now he’s ready to see a bigger push from you, the fans.

When asked if he thinks we’ll ever see him suit up as Wolverine in the MCU, Eastwood kept the door of possibility wide open, stating, “You never know. You just never know in Hollywood.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eastwood has previously made be known that he’s not just an actor looking for a big franchise role – he’s a personal fanboy of Wolverine. Eastwood previously told ComicBook.com that Wolverine would be his top pick for a superhero role: “I mean, Logan,” Eastwood said at the time. “You gotta give it to Wolverine! Wolverine, all day.”

“I love Wolverine. He’s one of my favorite comic book characters of all time. He’s a renegade. Total badass renegade,” Eastwood also told Screen Rant years ago. “He’s kind of, you know, a loose cannon… doesn’t play by the rules… he’s the kind of character that I love.”

Marvel fans have been hard-pressed to see the role of Wolverine get recast, after the milestone run by former X-Men movies actor Hugh Jackman. After seeing the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home play out – and what we know is coming with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans have been given new hope that Jackman could actually hold on to his Wolverine role in the new playground of the MCU.

For his part, Hugh Jackman has maintained that he is done with Wolverine – no matter if rumor says otherwise:

“There’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” Jackman told Jakes Takes. “…It’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

No word on when Marvel Studios plans to re-introduce the X-Men franchise – or who will play the roles.