‘Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail’ Trailer Released

Marvel and Stitcher have released a new trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the second season of Marvel’s first original podcast.

The trailer reveals that the podcast’s 10-episode second season will premiere Monday, March 25th on Stitcher Premium. A wide release will come later in 2019.

Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail continues the story that began in Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night. The podcast stars Richard Armitage (The Hobbit) as Logan.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail is an epic quest that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. Following the events of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, Logan (Richard Armitage) returns to New Orleans in search of redemption, only to discover that his ex-lover, Maureen is nowhere to be found. And she’s not the only one. Dozens of humans and mutants have gone missing, including the mother of a teenage boy, Marcus Baptiste. With Weapon X in close pursuit, Logan and Marcus must team up and follow a trail of clues that leads them deep into the gothic heart of the bayou, where they encounter biker gangs, Cajun thieves and a world of wonders that defies explanation. It is here that they find Greenhaven — a refuge run by a powerful mutant named Jason Wyngarde.

The show’s cast includes notable actors Bill Irwin (Legion) as Jason Wyngarde, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Remy LeBeau, Blair Brown (Orange is the New Black) as Bonnie Roach, Rachael Holmes (Mad Dogs) as Maureen, and newcomer Rodney Henry as Marcus.

Award-winning comic book author Ben Percy (The Dark Net, Red Moon), director Brendan Baker (Wolverine: The Long Night), and associate director Chloe Prasinos (Wolverine: The Long Night) will return for the series, produced by Daniel Fink and Chloe Wilson of Marvel and Jenny Radelet Mast of Stitcher.

“After seeing the overwhelming support for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, we are excited to introduce listeners to another unique audio storytelling experience,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel, in a statement when the series was announced. “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail will continue expanding Logan’s story and introduce more elements of the Marvel Universe. We look forward to expanding our content for Marvel fans and the scripted podcast community.”

“Fans reacted so powerfully and positively to season one that we really had no choice–we had to keep the story and the characters alive (well, most of them) for another season,” said Chris Bannon, the chief content officer of Stitcher. “Fortunately, the outstanding creative team that made season one so memorable signed on right away! And I couldn’t hope for a better cast of great voices, including Richard Armitage as Logan. Together, they’re making a story Marvel fans will listen to over and over, I know.”

All 10-episodes of Wolverine: The Long Night are available now wherever podcasts are found.