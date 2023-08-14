Marvel x Citizen Avengers 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Watch Drops Tomorrow

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel has been celebrating the 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes all year long with action figures, comics, animated shows, and more. Now Citizen has arrived to the birthday party with a limited edition Marvel's Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary watch box set. How limited is it? As a tribute to the release of Avengers #1 in 1963, only 1,963 sets will be made. It will include exclusive pins and a watch featuring the seven original Avengers: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Black Widow. As an added touch, the top of the watch highlights the 60-minute marker.

The Marvel x Citizen Avengers watch set will launch tomorrow, August 15th here on the Citizen website. The product page will include a special announcement from renowned Marvel comic artist Adam Kubert, along with exclusive footage of Adam drawing a few of Marvel's Avengers, so make sure to check that out after you have reserved yours.

On a related note, Citizen celebrated Spider-Man day on August 1st with new design in their Eco-Drive lineup that depicts our favorite web-slinger in a crouching pose. His eyes even glow in the dark, and will continue to do so because this watch won't ever need a battery replacement.You can find it here on the Citizen website priced at $350.

Note that Citizen is also celebrating 100 years of Disney with an range of limited edition watch designs. You can check out that lineup right here while they last.