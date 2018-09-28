Deadpool Creator Working on X-Men Crossover for Marvel

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, Cable, and X-Force is returning to Marvel Comics for an upcoming X-Men crossover.

Liefeld was a guest at Wizard World Comic Con in Austin, where he teased his involvement in a big X-Men project set for next year.

“I have a new project, 2019, it’s a huge X-Men crossover…It’s awesome…Marvel called me up last Thanksgiving and said, ‘We want you to do a big story.’ I said well, let’s see if they’ll go for this, and I tried to do something no one has done before,” Liefeld explained. “So I gave them this pretty aggressive proposal for an event and I can’t say what it is, I can’t say what it involves, got a lot of new stuff.”

For many, Liefeld is a seminal X-Men artist, helping to define the look of the X-Men line at its peak in the 1990s and helping to create characters that are among the franchise’s most popular today. Liefeld’s new project is part of a renewed focus on the X-Men on Marvel’s part, which he also alluded to during the panel.

“Here’s the deal. Since the X-Men movies came out and Disney didn’t have them, I don’t know if you’ve ever paid attention, but Marvel kind of turned the volume down on the X-Men for almost 20 years,” Liefeld said. “Now that they have them more, what was told to me was, ‘Oh yeah. Our budgets on the X-Men books are back up to what they used to be because now we own them all.’”

Liefeld returned to Marvel Comics and to Deadpool with the 2017 graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood, which he worked on with writers Chris Sims and Chad Bowers. A sequel is also in the works which will team Deadpool with Cable and Wolverine.

“Have I mentioned that I’m hard at work on Deadpool: Bad Blood vol. 2, BADDER BLOOD!!?” Liefeld wrote on Instagram while teasing the project. “Your response to Bad Blood has been overwhelming and we, Chad, Chris, Rom and myself are back at it on the sequel! 2018 can’t get here fast enough as Deadpool’s past and present continue to collide and the adventure continues.”

The new graphic novel will also introduce a new character called Shatterstorm.

Deadpool: Bad Blood is on sale now.

