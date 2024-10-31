X-Men: Marvel Teases the Mutant Civil War’s Devastating Aftermath

The X-Men’s mutant school has had many names. Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning. Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. Now it has a new name: Graymalkin Prison. Marvel’s post-Krakoan era of X-Men comics have seen the former students of Professor Charles Xavier regroup into two teams: Cyclops’ X-Men and Rogue’s Uncanny X-Men.

Xavier, meanwhile, is incarcerated as Inmate X — a prisoner of the mutant penitentiary ran by Warden Corina Ellis, who has tasked Xavier’s former lover, Sarah Gaunt, with supplying her prison with young mutants like the Outliers.



Xavier’s renamed X-Mansion is at the center of Raid on Graymalkin, a four-part crossover between Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men and Gail Simone and David Marquez’s Uncanny X-Men. Cyclops’ X-Men, operating out of a former Sentinel factory in Alaska, and Rogue’s Uncanny X-Men, based out of Haven House in the bayou of Louisiana, will return to New York for a mutant civil war that will once again leave the X-Men as fugitives from O*N*E* (the Office of National Emergency).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The crossover will span issues of X-Men #8-9 and Uncanny X-Men #7-8, with the fallout taking place in X-Men #10 in January before a new arc begins in Uncanny X-Men #9 that pits the mutants against the Bloodhounds: a pack of dog-like, mutant-hunting Sentinels.

X-Men #8: Raid on Graymalkin Part 1

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it’s not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops’ X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue’s X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an “X” is made by two lines crossing.



On sale: Dec. 4

Uncanny X-Men #7: Raid on Graymalkin Part 2

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” Part TWO! THE GRAYMALKIN RAID CONTINUES as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier’s Institute! As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison’s mutant TRUSTEES weren’t enough, team leaders ROGUE and CYCLOPS find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!



On sale: Dec. 11

X-Men #9: Raid on Graymalkin Part 3

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” Part THREE! Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier’s dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

On sale: Dec. 25

Uncanny X-Men #8: Raid on Graymalkin Part 4

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” Part FOUR! The epic RAID ON GRAYMALKIN story ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier’s legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results!



On sale: Jan. 8, 2025



X-Men #10: Raid on Graymalkin Aftermath

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” AFTERMATH! In the wake of the raid on Graymalkin, the X-Men are fugitives – and O*N*E knows exactly where to find them. Heavily armed Shrike squads are en route to the Factory to serve warrants and lock up the X-Men, and it won’t be long until the X-Men find themselves right back in Graymalkin. Unless…



On sale: Jan. 29, 2025















