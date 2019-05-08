Nicholas Hoult Would Return as Beast for X-Men and Avengers Crossover

Dark Phoenix is expected to be the final outing for the current stars of the X-Men movies franchise, including Nicholas Hoult as Beast. Then again, there’s nothing stopping Disney — the new owner of 20th Century Fox and the X-Men movies rights — from bringing some of those stars back.

Hoult is out promoting his latest film, a biopic about The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien (read our review here). While his time as Beast may be coming to an end, he’d be willing to go blue again for a crossover between the X-Men and the Avengers.

“Yeah, I think that would be cool if they do blend them together,” Hoult tells MTV International. “I’m not sure what their plans are, but I loved playing the role and I got ot take him to a new spot in this film [Dark Phoenix] and try different things so if there was a way to keep growing within that character then that’d be something I’d be interested in.”

If it did come to the Avengers battling the X-Men, there’s the question of which side beast would be on. Hank McCoy, in the comics, has been a member of both teams. When they fought in Avengers vs. X-Men, Beast joined the Avengers’ side of the conflict. But for Hoult, there’s no doubt about who would win that conflict on the big screen.

“The X-Men, obviously,” Hoult says. “It’s very different though, superheroes to mutants. They kind of exist in different worlds.”

If an Avengers/X-Men crossover does happen, then Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely may be the best team to write it. In an interview with ComicBook.com, they said they’d be eager to play with some of the new characters Marvel Studios has available from the Disney-Fox deal, and one X-Man in particular.

“I mean, I’d love to try some different things with these new characters they’re getting from Fox,” Markus said. “I’ve always thought, ‘Yeah, you could make Cyclops into a real hero, as opposed to a kind of punching bag.’ And there is a few others, deep canon, who I wouldn’t mind rolling out.”

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th. The New Mutants will follow, having been delayed on Disney’s schedule until August 2, 2020.

