Marvel Brings Back New X-Men Favorites in New Mutants

Marvel’s mutants have as new home on the island nation of Krakoa. The call went out to all mutants that they’d find safety and sanctuary by stepping through one of the portals to Krakoa. Not all mutants have taken up the X-Men on that offer. For some, there’s an obvious reason. There are still regions of Earth that have no portal. In other regions, governments that don’t respect Krakoa’s sovereignty prevent mutants from stepping through a portal. But still, others live free and nearby to a portal and haven’t stepped through. In today’s New Mutants, some younger mutants investigate what’s keeping these other mutants away from their new home and are reunited with some familiar faces. SPOILERS for New Mutants #3 by Ed Brisson, Flaviano, and Carlos Lopez follow.

In New Mutants, Armor and Glob Herman are reveling in Krakoa’s paradise when Armor is struck by how many mutants may still be missing. She contacts Sage to figure out who isn’t accounted for. Discovering one, she and Glob — along with Manon and Maxime — leave Krakoa on a mission to make contact.

The portals make the trip short. They arrive on a farm, knock on the door, and are greeted by former Xavier’s School students Beak and Angel Salvadore.

Angel and Beak were both students at Xavier’s School during the New X-Men era of the franchise. Both struggled in school — Beak struggled with his confidence, while Angel’s life in an abusive household gave her issues with authority — but fell in love and had kids. Lots of them. All at once.

They’re living a happy family life, except that Beak’s father has a rare disease that’s left him in an almost catatonic state. This is what’s held Beak and Angel back from Krakoa. Armor brings medicine from Krakoa that heals Beak’s father instantly. Before they’re able to figure out if that’s enough to convince Beak and Angel to make the trip to Krakoa, another threat emerges and attacks.

New Mutants #3

OCT190908

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Rod Reis

THE FUTURE COMES KNOCKING!

While the original New Mutants are off in space, the rest of the youth of Krakoa begin to make the future they want to live in. First up – Armor’s outreach party, seeking young mutants who have chosen not to come to Krakoa.

Rated T+

In Shops: Dec 11, 2019

SRP: $3.99