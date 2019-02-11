Marvel Reunites Wolverine and Cyclops in ‘Uncanny X-Men’

Marvel just gave fans the X-Men reunion they’ve been waiting for.

Uncanny X-Men #11 is the first issue of the series since the huge climax to the “Disassembled” arc. Almost all of the X-Men are believed dead (though they are actually in the Age of X-Man universe).

Cyclops has been resurrected just in time to find mutants in a state of crisis. There’s a new mutant vaccine that, in some countries, is being made mandatory for all children. The X-Men’s disappearance has emboldened anti-mutant bigots including politicians who are now running on an openly hateful platform.

Cyclops spends some time trying to find out what happened to the X-Men, refusing to believe they’re dead, but he’s eventually forced to give up. He makes his way to one of those anti-mutant political rallies where he’s eventually exposed for who he is.

The humans in attendance attack Cyclops, but Captain America steps in to keep the peace. Cyclops isn’t impressed. He’s disgusted to find Captain America standing in the middle of a hate rally.

Cyclops steps in front of one of the cameras broadcasting the rally. He puts out a call to any remaining X-Men who may be listening. He tells them that in two days he will return to “where this all began” and be waiting for them.

Cyclops is referring to the site of Xavier’s school in Salem Center, New York. The place is nothing but crumbling foundation now, the school having been moved to Central Park, but he waits there anyway. It isn’t the X-Men who come for him. Instead, it’s several of the most hateful anti-mutant villain groups that the X-Men have fought over the years: the Reavers, the Purifiers, the Sapien League.

They all attack at once. Cyclops does his best to fight them off, but he’s being overwhelmed. Just as the villains taunt Cyclops about dying alone, there’s a familiar “snikt” sound and Wolverine is in the trees telling them that Cyclops isn’t alone. Logan jumps down and joins the fray:

Together, Cyclops and Wolverine defeat the villains. There’s a lot of baggage between these two after the Schism era and each of their deaths. It all passes in a moment of silence before Wolverine tells Cyclops it’s time to get going because they have work to do.

