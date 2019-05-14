Marvel Has X-Men Plans In Place Through 2020

Marvel Comics has big plans for the X-Men over the next several years. Where some X-Men fans have complained about the line being relaunched too many times in recent years between the All-New Marvel relaunch, the ResurrXion relaunch, and the more recent return of Uncanny X-Men with the “Disassembled” story, it seems things are about to change.

Jonathan Hickman will step in as the architect of the X-Men line in July beginning with two miniseries, House of X and Powers of X. In an interview with ComicBook.com about the future of the X-Men, Hickman revealed that those two miniseries will be the only X-Men titles released from July through September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We needed to sell the idea that this is what we’re going to be doing for the next few years,” Hickman says. “So if you want to read X-Men books during the run from late-July through September, House of X and Powers of X are the only new X-books available and everything that’s going to follow is based on them. We wanted to be clear to the fans, to the stores, and just as importantly, to the creators who are going to be staffing these books in the future. We wanted the message to be very clear: This is a whole new era for the X-Men. This is what we’re doing now.”

Once those series are complete, Hickman says the X-Men line will relaunch again. He’ll be writing the flagship title. The other books will come in waves, with plans for a second wave sometime in 2020.

“At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he explains. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book. Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale.

“We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

It sounds like the Hickman and Marvel have a clear vision of where the X-Men are headed in the coming years. Are you excited to see where Hickman takes the X-Men? Let us know in the comments. House of X and Powers of X go on sale in July.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!