Marvel's Second Year of the Shield Exclusive Funko Pop is Red Guardian

Earlier this year Funko and Marvel kicked off a new Pop series partnership with Year of the Shield. They described it as a way to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both." Today the second Pop in what will eventually be an 8-figure series was released - Alexi Shostakov as the classic Red Guardian from the comics.

The Red Guardian Year of the Shield Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon now for $11.99. The entire Year of the Shield Pop figure series will be exclusive to Amazon, so grab them while you can. The first Pop in the series was Bucky Barnes holding Cap's shield as the Winter Soldier, and it sold out quickly. Keep tabs on this Amazon link for a restock. Weirdly, it debuted in February with a May release date while the Red Guardian figure is in stock and shipping now.

Note that Funko's Year of the Shield Marvel Funko Pops will be released throughout 2021 - stay tuned for more. It follows the Avengers Assemble series from 2020 and the ongoing Victory Shawarma Pop figure series - both of which were inspired by the original 2012 Avengers film.

Of course, Red Guardian (David Harbour) will appear in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9. The synopsis reads:

"Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises," reads the synopsis for Black Widow published on its Disney+ landing page. "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow introduces the S.H.I.E.L.D. spy-turned-Avenger's found family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.