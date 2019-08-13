Marvel Announces Yondu Series

Yondu, one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, is getting his own solo series. Writer Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (Cable, Age of X-Man: Marvelous X-Men) will team with artist John McCrea (Dead Eyes) to reveal more than ever before about the life and times of Yondu Udonta.

“Yondu is such a unique character because so many readers know him from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, and yet his story is almost completely undefined in the comics,” Nadler says. He’s a blank slate. We took this as a golden opportunity to simultaneously show readers who Yondu is at his core, while also exploring the criminal underbelly of the greater Marvel cosmos”.

In addition to defining Yondu’s history in the Marvel universe, Nadler and Thompson hope to redefine what they’re capable of as Marvel Comics writers. “Yondu is the opportunity to do something completely different for Lonnie and myself,” Thompson says. “We’re giving readers a street-level space book within the cosmic Marvel Universe. Yondu is filled with jokes on every page. We’ve had an absolute blast writing the series and have laughed until we’re in tears every time we come up with a new scene. However, we wanted to bring a depth to Yondu that readers will appreciate. There’s a lot in this book that’s completely new. New planets, new reveals, new characters, and new adventures. Yondu is carving out a brand new pocket of Marvel cosmic and he’s leaving a trail of destruction wherever he goes.”

Nadler adds, “Zac and I really wanted to stretch the limits of who we are as creators with Yondu, so we’re pushing ourselves to completely new places, which I think will take a lot of readers by surprise. We’re mostly known for writing horror stories, but this book is a full-on comedy crime book with neo Western elements. It’s unlike anything we’ve tackled before.”

Nadler and Thompson are pleased to be working with McCrea on the new series. “Working with John McCrea has been completely surreal,” Nadler says. “We are such big fans of his work on books like Hitman and The Boys, and getting to collaborate with a veteran like John is a pipe dream realized. He’s augmenting our story on every single page”.

Thompson says, “John McCrea is a dream collaborator. He’s brought so much insane detail to Yondu’s world that readers will be able to pour over every page for hidden jokes, subtle details, and masterful character work. John’s resume boasts some of the best books in the history of comics but this might just be the best work he’s ever turned out. I can’t wait for people to see what he’s cooking up”.

“Yondu is a space adventure exploring the seedy underbelly of the Marvel cosmic universe,” McCrea says. “Me, Zac and Lonnie are showing you the space toilets, cosmic sewers and galaxies’ gangsters in a rip-roaring tale across time and space”.

YONDU #1

Written by LONNIE NADLER, ZAC THOMPSON

Penciled by JOHN MCCREA

Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Yondu, lone Ravager and all-around scoundrel is about to hit the biggest pay day of his life when he stumbles upon a dangerous new weapon! But when this artefact turns out to be deadlier than he bargained for, will the reward outweigh the risk as Yondu finds himself targeted by a mysterious mercenary? Plus, when an unexpected visitor from the future turns up to stop Yondu, it begs the question: exactly how bad did he screw up?! Find out in this all-new series from ZAC THOMPSON and LONNIE NADLER (AGE OF X-MAN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL) and JOHN MCCREA (Dead Eyes)!

