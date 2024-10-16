Agatha All Along’s Joe Locke is Open To a Young Avengers Turn

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke addressed possibly joining up with the Young Avengers at some point down the line. ComicBook talked to the MCU star after his dramatic reveal at the end of Episode 5 of the Disney+ series. He’s officially Billy Maximoff now, and that leads to some serious questions about his Marvel future. One of the biggest ones is his status with the formative Young Avengers. The end of The Marvels saw Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel getting a hold of Kate Bishop to form the team. Could they be in need of another sorcerer? (Assuming America Chavez will be along for the ride?) Locke says he’s down for anything, but also mentioned that Marvel Studios hasn’t said anything to him just yet. When they call, he’ll put on his crown. However, that moment hasn’t happened yet. So, he’s just waiting here like the rest of us for the news.

“I don’t know. I mean, I obviously would love for that to happen because I love working with Marvel and I love Billy as a character and would love to carry on playing him. But, I don’t know anything about it,” Locke explained in our interview. “If that’s their plan, that’s great and I absolutely love that. But, they don’t tell me anything. Like, that’s not even me keeping anything. I’d love to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing all this!’ But, who knows? You know, it’s very early days.”

Billy helping the young avengers?

The Marvel Stars playing it cool but it seems obvious that we’re headed to some sort of young Avengers project here in the meantime. Before we can get to all that, Billy needs to be trained though, as his power seems to be a little wild after his interaction with Agatha and the rest of the coven at the end of Episode 5. In the comics, “The Children’s Crusade” storyline is directly powered by Billy and Tommy’s search for the Scarlet Witch. The Young Avengers need to find Wanda to help avert catastrophe and with Avengers: Secret Wars on the near-horizon, it makes a lot of sense to try and start working out the tea leaves for ourselves.

The Young Avengers Begin To Assemble

They’re on the way.

Young Avengers is always a topic on social media surrounding Marvel properties. The MCU has made it a point to feature a ton of legacy heroes in Phases 4 and 5. Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Billy, Ironheart, and Skaar have all appeared over the last 4 years. There’s been an anticipation for the Young Avengers to really assemble ahead of whatever’s been going on with Avengers: Secret Wars. Iman Vellani is your tentative leader of this team of younger Marvel heroes. She talked to ScreenRant about who Kamala Khan should recruit to the cause next. Honestly, America Chavez would be a nice pick for the Ms. Marvel star. Xochitl Gomez would probably fit right in with the Young Avengers whenever they get a project too.

“I just want to see them interact. I think they’ve left so many of the younger character stories open-ended, and to see fans start shipping people together, it would be something like, I want to see Kamala interact with America,” Vellani said during our conversation. “I want to see Kamala interact with Patriot, I don’t know. Just all these random people. And so yeah, I think there’s so many different avenues you could take with this.”

It’s getting a little bit hard to ignore the numbers of the Young Avengers members that exist in the MCU right now.With Billy and toe it’s becoming even more probable that we’ll see the team unite sometime in the near future. The overall success of Agatha All Along and Joe Locke’s profile already with Heartstopper should also make a youth Marvel team-up an easy sell for audiences. Seeing fan favorite actors bantering back and forth has always been a bread and butter move for the MCU, and the Young Avengers project (whatever shape it takes) would follow in those footsteps. So, there’s just a lot for the fans to be looking forward to.

