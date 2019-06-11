Marvel’s Avengers Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About Captain America’s Design

The first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers made its long-awaited debut on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the franchise’s latest video game. The trailer revealed the earliest bits of plot details and what characters start out the game — but it looks like certain wardrobe choices have caught a whole lot of attention.

The trailer reveals the first official look at the five core Avengers, who are forced to reassemble years after they are blamed for a mass atrocity on their Quinjet. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Jeff Schine) appeared to die in the Quinjet’s explosion — and wear a surprisingly-polarizing costume while doing so.

Fans have taken to social media to share all sorts of reactions to Cap’s costume, as well as his overall design. Given the array of live-action suits that Cap has worn onscreen in recent years – as well as recent discourse about “America’s ass” – some haven’t been sure how to react to this particular design. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Dad?

I mean, he isn’t Chris Evans but that’s a Cap that looks like someone’s dad. #E3 #SquareEnixE3 pic.twitter.com/wOWdPKDwsW — Will Ackerman Is Kinda On Vacation (@dc20willsave) June 11, 2019

Big Boy

To the new Avengers Game coming out, why did you give a Mech Suit to Captain America? #Avengers #E32019 pic.twitter.com/nljAD4IcE6 — Mecha Luke (@Mecha_Luke) June 11, 2019

Not a Fan

THis #CaptainAmerica uniform is downright disgusting. I have no clue why they would do that lol. 100% changing that as soon as possible. #Avengers #AvengersProject pic.twitter.com/w44zhaqOe9 — The Way is Lit, The Path is Clear (@StevenSimmons) June 11, 2019

It’s a Choice

Welp

The difference between this and the real Captain America is that he’s not wearing hockey pads pic.twitter.com/UUj2fF8UuX — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) June 11, 2019

Understatement

Those character models in that #Avengers game are, uh, certainly something. That Captain America costume design is very interesting to say the least — Trey R. Norwood (@thewoodsofnor) June 11, 2019

Can’t Unsee It

One thing I have a problem with is #CaptainAmerica’s suit lmao. Just a police vest with a star on it.. #Avengers #SquareEnixE3 https://t.co/JMYUyc5TfP pic.twitter.com/nTjVLWEtRo — #TAO ♚ (@TheAlfaOriginal) June 11, 2019

Not Happy

I JUST WANTED TO PLAY AS CAPTAIN AMERICA MY MAIN MAN BUT THEY YEETED HIM AND MADE HIM LOOK LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/SaWgji1Kro — dani (@616peters) June 11, 2019

