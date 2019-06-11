Marvel

Marvel’s Avengers Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About Captain America’s Design

The first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers made its long-awaited debut on Tuesday, giving fans a […]

By

The first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers made its long-awaited debut on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the franchise’s latest video game. The trailer revealed the earliest bits of plot details and what characters start out the game — but it looks like certain wardrobe choices have caught a whole lot of attention.

The trailer reveals the first official look at the five core Avengers, who are forced to reassemble years after they are blamed for a mass atrocity on their Quinjet. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Jeff Schine) appeared to die in the Quinjet’s explosion — and wear a surprisingly-polarizing costume while doing so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have taken to social media to share all sorts of reactions to Cap’s costume, as well as his overall design. Given the array of live-action suits that Cap has worn onscreen in recent years – as well as recent discourse about “America’s ass” – some haven’t been sure how to react to this particular design. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Dad?

Big Boy

Not a Fan

It’s a Choice

Welp

Understatement

Can’t Unsee It

Not Happy

*Fire Emoji*

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts