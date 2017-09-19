‘Black Panther’ International TV Spot Released

A new international TV spot for Black Panther was recently released online, and though it doesn’t really reveal any new footage, it does give up some new looks at scenes we’ve seen before, with slightly different shots, and some improved visual effects rendering.

In the film, we’ll catch up with King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he returns from the events of Captain America: Civil War to his homeland of Wakanda, which is in increasing turmoil due to the death of T’Challa’s father, King T’Chaka.

Among the threats that T’Challa will have to face, are the nefarious plunderer Ulyesses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who will be coming with a brand new set of powers, and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a Wakandan dissident who will be challenging T’Challa for the mantle of Black Panther — and will even get his own fancy “Golden Jaguar” suit.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

will hit theaters on February 16, 2018.

